USS Damocles NCC-31947 (KM and Remastered Versions)

USS DAMOCLES NCC-31947 by NeoKaede original model hosted in The Central Savoy (www.the-tcs.net) ============================================================= Description: ------------- A cool kitbash of the Excalibur and Galaxy with a Miranda rollbar, made by GAFY? Requeriments: -------------- - NanoFX2 for blinking lights. Installation -------------- Copy the contents of the zip in your Bridge Commander folder, make a plugin in BCMP and voilá! Ready to fly! Credits: --------- (from the original readme) model design : Ol' Buzzard/GotAFarmYet? textures : GotAFarmYet? mesh : rick knox/GotAFarmYet? conversion to BC: me (NeoKaede) hardpoint: some phaser values from Queball´s USS Victory Thanks to: ------------ - GAFY? for letting me convert this beauty. - Dasher42 for foundation, and Nanobyte for BCMP/BCMI and NanoFX2. Updated 2023-05-11 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 5" (Pre-TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - NanoBlinkers removed from Remastered version for performance reasons (BC RE v1.2) - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

