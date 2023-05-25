USS Data NCC-78095 (KM and Remastered Versions)

MCG Ship Builders - USS Data Requirements - Vivace Class by DJ Curtis Mod Description: This ship was made by MCG Ship Builders, namely Mustang and CaptainGMAN. It is actually the third or fourth USS Data we've done, but we never released any to the public because they didn't quite have that certain "feel" to them. The Vivace Class fixed this problem, quite readily. Credits: The original model credits go to DJ Curtis, namely the Vivace model. All we did was edit the textures of the ship and gave it a new hardpoint. Credits to MCG Ship Builders for that. Legal: THIS MOD WAS NOT MADE AND IS NOT SUPPORTED BY ACTIVISION. Once again, all we did was edit the textures. DJ did everything else. 1. You may not re-release the USS Data without permission from us. Contact us at mcgshipbuilders(at)yahoo(dot)com 2. We couldn't release this without DJ's permission, so you will want to make sure to ask him before you release it. So, ask us for this mod, DJ for the Vivace Model, capice? Updated 2023-05-22 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 7" (TNG Torpedoes) and "Quantum 3" for BC RE v1.2 - updated the phaser SFX to "Galaxy Phaser" for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" - NanoFX Blinkers removed for Remastered for compatibility with RE v1.2 No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Read More