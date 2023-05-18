USS Deforest Kelley NCC-2332 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Deforest Kelley NCC-2332 was in service in the mid-to-late 23rd Century as an experimental test-bed for trials using the Excelsior Class hull with conventional technology for warp drive. Once her trials were completed, she served during the late 23rd thru the early 24th Century as a survey and science vessel, finally being assigned as a training vessel during the rest of her service.





This release has been updated to include a plug-in to load your ship into your ship list under "TMP Ships," with the Remastered version having script updating to use "Photon 4" for compatibility with Remastered v1.2.