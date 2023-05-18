599 ONLINE

USS Deforest Kelley NCC-2332 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Deforest Kelley NCC-2332 was in service in the mid-to-late 23rd Century as an experimental test-bed for trials using the Excelsior C...

File Description

The USS Deforest Kelley NCC-2332 was in service in the mid-to-late 23rd Century as an experimental test-bed for trials using the Excelsior Class hull with conventional technology for warp drive.  Once her trials were completed, she served during the late 23rd thru the early 24th Century as a survey and science vessel, finally being assigned as a training vessel during the rest of her service.


This release has been updated to include a plug-in to load your ship into your ship list under "TMP Ships," with the Remastered version having script updating to use "Photon 4" for compatibility with Remastered v1.2.

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 18th May 2023 11:53am

McCoy Class Cruiser

-----------------------------------

Credits:

Model & Textures:  Wicked Zombie
Conversion:  Admiral_Ames
Hardpoints:  Admiral_Fearnley

-----------------------------------

Installation:

Copy & Paste all files/folders into their respective Bridge Commander directories. 


Updated 2023-05-09 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TMP Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

