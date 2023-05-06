The USS DonRosa NCC-42277 was an early-to-mid 24th Century heavy cruiser, serving near the end of the X-Era in Starfleet.
This mod release includes versions for both KM and Remastered (v1.2), with the main additions being plug-ins to allow the ships to populate on your menus, and script update so the ship will work with Remastered.
Version: 1.0.2
Released: 6th May 2023 4:12pm
Release Notes:
====Starforce Productions Don Rosa==== Christmas 2005 Credits: Model and textures: P81 Additional textures: GAFY? Kitbashing: Mackie Conversion and HP: Starforce2 TMP FX: p81 connie, Durandal Torpedo Length 510m This vessel was a prototype for Early X-era Vessels, featuing a modified excelcior hull, a connie styled saucer with new impulse module and experimental nacelles which would be widely used soon after. It was decorated with a fighting Scrouge McDuck logo. Updated 2023-05-06 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use TMP Torpedoes for KM Version, "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes" for BC RE v1.2) - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
