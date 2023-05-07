681 ONLINE

USS Dubliner NCC-12618 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Dubliner NCC-12618 was a late 23rd and early 24th Century heavy cruiser, serving primarily as a Command cruiser in conflict areas an...

Download

File Description

The USS Dubliner NCC-12618 was a late 23rd and early 24th Century heavy cruiser, serving primarily as a Command cruiser in conflict areas and escorting fleet command to key locations.


This release includes plug-ins to load the ship into your ship lists (under "X-Era Ships""), along with a script update for the Remastered version to use Photon 4 (TMP Torpedoes) for compatibility with Remastered (v1.2).

Download '212891-185008-USS Dubliner NCC-12618 v1_2.7z' (6.98MB)

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 7th May 2023 10:07pm

====Starforce Productions Dubliner====

Credits:
Model and textures: P81
Additional Textures: GAFY?
Registry: F9thDaihak
Kitbash: Mackie
Conversion and hp: Starforce2
Weapons: P81  connie, durandal torpedo

Class: Medium Battleship
Armament:
6 fwd 2 shot torpedo tubes
2 2 shot aft torpedo tubes
10 dual  turret phaserbanks
2 single  turret phaserbanks
2 fwd and aft firing megaphaser cannons


Updated 2023-05-07 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Remastered version Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

