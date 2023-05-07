USS Dubliner NCC-12618 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Dubliner NCC-12618 was a late 23rd and early 24th Century heavy cruiser, serving primarily as a Command cruiser in conflict areas and escorting fleet command to key locations.





This release includes plug-ins to load the ship into your ship lists (under "X-Era Ships""), along with a script update for the Remastered version to use Photon 4 (TMP Torpedoes) for compatibility with Remastered (v1.2).