USS Edmonton NCC-51905 (Remastered Version)

Title : Alberta Class USS Edmonton Filename : DJEdmonton.zip Version : 1.0 Date : 1/01/10 Author : DJ Curtis Contact : PM at Bridge Commander Central Requirements : In the Pack ----------- One ship, the USS Edmonton Description ------------ After the Incom Class line was decommissioned in the early 2350's, one hull, the USS Meier, was at the last minute kept from recycling. With components from other hulls in the Incom fleet, a new secondary hull was built for the ship, and a new, single ship class was born. The Alberta Class USS Edmonton was a fully modernized vessel commissioned in 2359 to conduct long range exploration in the galactic south of the Alpha Quadrant. The warp nacelles from the original ship had been modified and extended with additional warp coils from other ships, and given a new corbomide coating for additional field efficiency. A modern deflector derived from the Galaxy class was installed into the secondary hull, along with a new warp core, phaser arrays, and high yield photon torpedo system. With a crew of 557 people, the USS Edmonton served proudly until it was destroyed in the Dominion War as a part of the ill-fated 7th fleet. Tactics -------- Avoid letting targets get into your aft dorsal range, there is no phaser coverage there. Use the main saucer phasers as much as possible, they are just as strong as those of a Galaxy Class starship. Troubleshooting/Bugs -------------------- No known bugs at this time. Please post a thread in the BCC tech support forum if you've got troubles. SUPPORT THE BC MODDING COMMUNITY! LEARN TO MOD! JOIN BCC AND START DIGGING THROUGH ARTICLES. Credits ------------- Original Design : DJ Curtis Textures : DJ Curtis Mesh : DJ Curtis Icon : DJ Curtis Hardpoints : DJ Curtis Other : -Photon Torpedo from DKealt's Torpedo Pack. Steps to install ---------------- 1. Extract the Scripts, Data and SFX folders to your BC directory. Copyright and Distribution Permissions -------------------------------------- THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, HP's, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, please contact me via PM at BCC. Updated 2023-05-24 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - updated the phaser SFX to "Galaxy Phaser" for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" - NanoFX Blinkers removed for Remastered for compatibility with RE v1.2 No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

