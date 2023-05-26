USS Emissary NCC-28716 (KM and Remastered Versions)

SHIP CLASS POLO-class SUB CLASS oberth configuration CLASS TIME 2340 SHIP TYPE Oberth ESCORT TYPE Physical Design The POLO-class/oberth configuration featured the saucer section from the bigger Ambassador-class and a warp engs It was intermediate in size between the Ambassador-class and the Mirada-class. The maneuverability of the ship hads lots more maneuverability than other Starfleet vessels counterparts. ROLE The role of the ship was a escort and transport most where paired with Ambassador-class. The most notable Ambassador-class ships was the USS Enterprise-C what had pair of escorts, but due to them being upgrade to HALF MOON CLASS at Earth Station McKinley, the USS Enterprise-C was destroyed at Narendra III, who knows what would had happerned at Narendra III if they where there. Tactical systems The POLO-class/oberth configuration was armed with both phaser banks and photon torpedoes with coverage to both fore and aft firing arcs. Installation: Unzip contents into a new folder and copy the 'Data', 'Scripts' & 'sfx' folders into your Bridge Commander root directory. If asked to overwrite files, click yes to all. Bugs: None I know of Credits: -cliperkins/cinqnic for remodeling/new mesh -cliperkins/cinqnic for retextures -A BIG credit to GMunoz for hard pointing -BIG THANKS to GMunoz for mesh fixing MODS Needed: For Shuttle Launching: http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Shuttle_Launch_Framework;39370 (If you feel you have been left out of these credits & should be included, please let me know.) By downloading this You agree that I will not be held responsible if this file causes any problems to your machine, game,life and/or your state of mind. So there. [Copyright] THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office. All original designs are copyright © Paramount Pictures. No infringement of Paramount's copyrights is intended. [Distribution] All files in this zip are for personal use only and cannot be bought or sold. Permission must be sought from cinqnic/cliperkins before modification and subsequent publication of the Arrowhead model, texture sets and any other related file in the archive. They can be uploaded in any site but credits MUST be given Updated 2023-05-22 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 5" (Pre-TNG Torpedoes)for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

