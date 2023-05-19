USS Excalibur NCC-1664 (KM and Remastered Version)

Description : This is the Constitution class U.S.S. Excalibur. Model is based on Khaliban Connie but almost all textures has been reworked. Hardpoints are new and little stronger also saucer textures are new high-res. This ship will not overwrite any Constitution class. Installation : Copy and paste both Data and Scripts folders to the Bridge Commander root directory. Don't use BCMP, all the work has been done for You. Credits : Khaliban --------------------- Model, High Res saucer textures Zambie Zan ------------------- Phasers and Photon Torpedos Retexture & Hardpoints ------- DR_McCoy1701A E-mail ----------------------- [email protected] Disclaimer This mod was scanned for viruses and fully tested on Bridge Commander v1.1 before it was released. I take no responsibility for any damage this mod may cause to your system before, during, or after it has been installed. Copyright and Distribution Permissions -------------------------------------- THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. Updated 2023-05-19 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TMP Era Ships" - NanoFX Blinkers removed for compatibility with RE v1.2 No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

