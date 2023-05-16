USS Excelsior NCC-2000-A (Concept) (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Excelsior NCC-2000-A is a concept design of a hypothetical refit of a new Excelsior in the late 24th and early 25th Century.
This mod has been updated with a plug-in to load the ship into your ship list under "Federation Ships." The Remastered version has been updated to use "Photon 6" and "Quantum 3" for compatibility with Remastered v1.2; the phaser SFX has also been updated to use "Galaxy Phaser" for compatibility with Remastered v1.2 assets.
Version: 1.0.2
Released: 16th May 2023 2:42pm
U.S.S EXCELSIOR NCC-2000-A !!!!!!!!!!!BY KNOX1711!!!!!!!!!!!!! Installation... 1. xtract all files 2. Dump them into the BC main Directory, overwrite when asked... 3. Open BCMP and add the ship... "EnterpriseE.py" 4. Have fun... Credits... BIG BIG BIG THANX TO HAWKEYE textures: Knox1711 Hardpoints: Cpt 2xtreme Weapons: Cpt 2xtreme Icon: Cpt 2xtreme Model: Knox1711 Enjoy P.s: yet again sorry this isnt in more detail... I dont have loads of time sorry any problems gimme a e-mail @ [email protected] Updated 2023-05-16 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) and "Quantum 3" for BC RE v1.2 - the phaser sfx script has been updated to use "Galaxy Phaser" sfx for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
