USS Excelsior NCC-2000-A (Concept) (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Excelsior NCC-2000-A is a concept design of a hypothetical refit of a new Excelsior in the late 24th and early 25th Century.





This mod has been updated with a plug-in to load the ship into your ship list under "Federation Ships." The Remastered version has been updated to use "Photon 6" and "Quantum 3" for compatibility with Remastered v1.2; the phaser SFX has also been updated to use "Galaxy Phaser" for compatibility with Remastered v1.2 assets.