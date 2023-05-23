USS Excelsior NCC-2000 (JJ Concept) (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Excelsior NCC-2000 (JJ Concept) is a hypothetical vision of a possible Excelsior Class in the JJ Trek movies.
This mod has been updated with the changes below:
Updated 2023-05-22 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "JJ Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.
Version: 1.0.2
Released: 23rd May 2023 9:59pm
USS Excelsior from the JJverse Design and Model by Baz1701 Texture by Baz1701 Original Hardpoint and scripting by Darlekanium - Featuring Warp warm up script thanks to Adonis ------------------------------------------------------- Description: Here is a concept of the USS Excelsior if it had been designed in the JJverse . Special thank you to Darlekanium for HP'ing Installation: Unzip file into C:…..|Star Trek Bridge Commander And happy hunting Updated 2023-05-22 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "JJ Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
