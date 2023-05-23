USS Excelsior NCC-2000 (JJ Concept) (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Excelsior NCC-2000 (JJ Concept) is a hypothetical vision of a possible Excelsior Class in the JJ Trek movies.





This mod has been updated with the changes below:





Updated 2023-05-22 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:

- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" for BC RE v1.2

- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "JJ Ships"

No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



