USS Exeter NCC-1672-C (Remastered Version)

Exeter class U.S.S. Exeter NCC-1762-C Description : The Exeter Class is a variant of the famed Constitution Class. This variant was named after USS Exeter to honor the crew of 400 starfleet personel died in 2268 killed by a biological agent. The ship is serving the purpose of a deep space explorer althou it can be used as multirole cruiser. The Exeter class is the first vessel to be produced by FSB Shipyards. More Star Trek Online designs are on the drawing boards as well as others, both original and adapted from other sources in the Trek franchise. Visit us at: http://www.bc-central.com/forums/index.php?topic=9031. Requirements : Bridge Commander Patch v1.1 (obviously neede for anything to work : http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Bridge_Commander_Patch;2374 Foundation (can be found in BCUT 1.6) - Needed for any mod to run : http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Bridge_Commander_Universal_Tool;106619 Submenu 3.7 mod - For submenus in ship lists : http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/SubMenu;68668 NanoFX 2.0 beta - For blinking lights : http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/NanoFX_Beta;23469 Ftech Foundation Technologies - For Ablative armor technology : http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/FTech_Foundation_Technologies_;84343 Future Technologies 2.0 - For Ablative armor : http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Future_Technologies_2;31845 Shuttle Launch Framework 1.2 - for launching shuttles : http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Shuttle_Launch_Framework;39370 Change Warp speed 2.0 - for selecting speed : http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Change_Warp_Speed_20;70760 Recommended : Kobayashi Maru Mod - Contains all above mods. Installation instructions: 1. For best safe precaution always make buckup folder of SCRIPTS folder in your Bridge Commander (this is to avoid any problems with mod, so you can always restore your previous scripts) 2. Copy and paste all folders to the Bridge Commander root directory. 3. Run the game, ship will appear in Federation Ships menu -> Post-Dominion War submenu -> Sobieski class Credits : Model and Maping ---------------------- FarShot Textures and Icons -------------------- Bones (Dr_Mccoy11) Scripting and Hardpointing ------------ Bones (Dr_Mccoy11) Beta Testing -------------------------- FarShot; Killallewoks; Intercity125 Screenshots --------------------------- Killallewoks SPECIAL THANKS TO BETA TESTERS AND TO BRIDGE COMMANDER CENTRAL COMMUNITY FOR ALL FEEDBACK AND SUPPORT. Live Long and Prosper ! Contact : Bones : [email protected] or @ Bridge Commnader Central via PM FarShot : [email protected] or @ Bridge Commander Central via PM Disclaimer : This mod was scanned with Comodo Antivirus for viruses and fully tested on Bridge Commander v1.1 (Custom build) before it was released. I take no responsibility for any damage this mod may cause to your system before, during, or after it has been installed. Copyright and Distribution Permissions -------------------------------------- THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. Updated 2023-05-15 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Quantum 3" and "Quantum 2" for BC RE v1.2 - NanoFX Blinkers removed for compatibility with Remastered v1.2 - Exeter Patch 1.1 applied to the mod (see additional readme file) No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

