USS Firebird NCC-22780 (KM and Remastered Versions)

====STarforce Productions Firebird DN==== Credit: Original parts/textures: P81/nightstorm Textures: GAFY? Kitbash: Darkdrone Conversion and HP: Starforce2 Registry: Firesaber aka AoC|Jeedai Joe! THIS FILE REQUIRES YOU TO HAVE THE TMP COMMON WEAPONS PACK FOR PHASERS, TORPEDOES, AND SOUNDS. FIle # 21907 Armament: This ship has the same armament as the Bluefire with the exception of the 2 additional aft torpedo tubes, and the port and starboard phaserbanks on the saucer have additional power, as well as slightly stronger shields. Updated 2023-05-21 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 5" (Pre-TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

