USS Gagarin NCC-10591 (KM and Remastered Version)

====SFP Gagarn TNG Constitution==== Credits: Designed by: Asylum Model and textyres: Asylum Conversion and HP: Starforce2 Torpedo: Dkealty =============================================================== Permission policy: Contact Asyulm before using this in your mod Kitbashing is ok, so long as Asylum is credited Asylum is also known as: MARKYD or MARK DAVIES Personal use or signatures/images do not require permission or credits. The TNG Constitution is set to the era of the New Orleans, Freedmon, and the other wolf359 ships. It has 2x fwd and 2x rear torpedo, and 11 phaserbanks (15 phaser propeties due to the saucer banks being split into 3 zones each). The ship has good speed and decent manuverability, and moderate overall stength. I gave it a spread of 6 torpedo both fwd and aft. A separate reelase will upgrade the ship to dominion war stats. additionaly, spec maps will be released but the author left one out and I don't know how to do them. Same applies for super textures, the original 2048 maps, one of those is missing too. So keep an eye or the releases for those. Updated 2023-05-06 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 5" (Early TNG Torpedoes" for BC RE v1.2) - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

