USS Gagarn NCC-82099 (KM and Remastered Version)

====Starforce Productions Gagarn Armored Cruiser==== Credit: Model and texture: Sbloyd Conversion and HP: Starforce2 This ship is armed with Phasers and quantum torpedoes. It is more heavily shielded than the Tolstoy due to the pod. It also has 2 quantum torpedo tubes in the pod, in addition to 4 extra phaserbanks. It is roghly the same size as the Tolstoy, with the difference being due to the position of the nacelles. As with the Tolstoy, it is equiped with an armored hull, making all systems more robust. Updated 2023-05-06 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Quantum 2" for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

