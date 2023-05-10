1,046 ONLINE

USS Hermes NCC-1595 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Hermes NCC-1595 was a quick response and recon ship in the mid-to-late 23rd Century.This mod includes a plug-in that adds the ship t...

Download

  • 15 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 3.47MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

The USS Hermes NCC-1595 was a quick response and recon ship in the mid-to-late 23rd Century.


This mod includes a plug-in that adds the ship to your ship lists under "TMP Ships."  The Remastered version also has a script update to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedo) for compatibility with Remastered (v1.2)

Read More

Download '212910-185008-USS Hermes NCC-1595 v1_2.7z' (3.47MB)

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 10th May 2023 12:15pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
====Starforce Prodcutions Assault Chicago CV====
Christmas 2005

Credits:
Model and textures: Atrahasis,  Nightstorm, Moonraker
Textures: p81, Ganymad and The DuctTapeWonder.
Kitbash: Wolfsglen
Conversion and hp: Starforce2
Weapons: P81 connie, Durandal torpedo

Chicago Class:
Around the time of the Excelcior's completion, The Federation saw  fit to create a heavy cruiser,  with all the capabilities of  the Constitution, but more militaristic. The Chicago looses  all the science bays, greenhouse, and other luxury  ammenities as well as the fragile  design into a more utilitarian design. This version sports a slimmer side/fore/aft profile as well, and is faster at warp  with improvements to the reactor and nacelles. This version sports 2 additional bays in the saucer. Later versions would be refitted  with a 3rd  nacelle for piggibacking subwarp fighters.



Updated 2023-05-10 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TMP Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MSR1701


122 XP

Registered 11th April 2023

30 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File