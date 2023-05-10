USS Hermes NCC-1595 (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Prodcutions Assault Chicago CV==== Christmas 2005 Credits: Model and textures: Atrahasis, Nightstorm, Moonraker Textures: p81, Ganymad and The DuctTapeWonder. Kitbash: Wolfsglen Conversion and hp: Starforce2 Weapons: P81 connie, Durandal torpedo Chicago Class: Around the time of the Excelcior's completion, The Federation saw fit to create a heavy cruiser, with all the capabilities of the Constitution, but more militaristic. The Chicago looses all the science bays, greenhouse, and other luxury ammenities as well as the fragile design into a more utilitarian design. This version sports a slimmer side/fore/aft profile as well, and is faster at warp with improvements to the reactor and nacelles. This version sports 2 additional bays in the saucer. Later versions would be refitted with a 3rd nacelle for piggibacking subwarp fighters. Updated 2023-05-10 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TMP Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Read More