USS Hyperion NCC-42278 (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce prodcutions Minotaur==== Christmas 2006 Credits: Ship Design: FoaS Original Meshes: P81 Basher: FoaS Original textures: GAFY, P81 Registries: FoaS Hardpoints/Covnersion: Starforce2 SHIP STATS Length: 397M Weapons: 10x dual turret Standard excelcior phaserbanks 4x fore/4x aft 2 shot ready photon torpedo launchers Enhanced shields, nacelles, 2 Hangers 2x fore/2x aft short burst megaphaser cannons Notice: This is a replacement for the original Minoutar which was removed from BCfiles due to the inability of the original author to accept the fact that I wrote the text file readme instead of him. This file does not include any of said person(s) work. The body style of this ship is slightly different in that the nacelles are not sideways, the torp pod rides higher in relation to the saucer and the shuttlebays are now impulse drives. I can release a texture and hp with shuttlebays later if desired. Updated 2023-05-07 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 5" (Early TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

