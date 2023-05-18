USS Ian Curtis NCC-31360 (KM and Remastered Versions

====Starforce Productions Curtis Dreadnought==== Credits: Original model and textures: P81 Texture Enhancements: Gafy? Conversion and hp: Starforce2 weapons: P81 connie Armament: 6X standard dual ball turrets 6x single ball turrets 2x Fwd/Aft Megaphaser cannons 4x 2 shot fwd torpedo tubes The Curtis class DN Uses a miranda saucer with a constitution hull to provided the nessecary room for the power generation systems needed to operate 3 nacelles and the heavy weapons. You lose all aft torpedo capability, but the vessel has a powerfull alpha strike. It's weight reduces it's acceleration and turning ability. It also has 3 shuttlebays for rapid deployment of assault shuttles. Updated 2023-05-18 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 5" (Pre-TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

