USS Imahara (31st Century Oberth)

== About this mod ==
The Imahara class mod adds an alternate-timeline Oberth class from the 31st Century. This started as a joke between our team upon seeing a Star Trek USS Ambassador with the Galaxy Quest's NSEA Protector "nacelles", and then that 31st Century ship being practically a Mass Effect ripoff, and ended up like this. Enjoy.
We've left our milkshape file at data/Models/Ships/31stOberth so you can improve upon it!
== Required mods ==
* Kobayashi Maru Mod (the newest, the better. I personally used KM 2011).
* Foundation Technologies (already installed on Kobayashi Maru).
== Installation guide ==
1º Ok, first of all, just in case, backup your STBC.
2º After that, just unzip the files into your STBC folder, say "yes" to overwrite all the files.
--- Known Bugs ---
* None :)
- if you find any bugs, report them, please.
== Credits and Special Thanks ==
* Current model: heavily modified NSEA Protector by Alex SL Gato.
** Original NSEA Protector mod by Banbury.
* Techs used for this mod: mostly either Alex SL Gato or Hexagonal Nexul's.
* Projectiles, Custom and Hardpoint: Alex SL Gato and Hexagonal_Nexul.
* Music: originally taken from recordings of Galaxy Quest Medley and some other series meshed together.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 12th May 2023 7:03pm
