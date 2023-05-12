1,071 ONLINE

USS Imahara (31st Century Oberth)

== About this mod ==The Imahara class mod adds an alternate-timeline Oberth class from the 31st Century. This started as a joke between our...

Download

  • 4 Downloads
  • Uploaded 7 hours ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 20.29MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

== About this mod ==
The Imahara class mod adds an alternate-timeline Oberth class from the 31st Century. This started as a joke between our team upon seeing a Star Trek USS Ambassador with the Galaxy Quest's NSEA Protector "nacelles", and then that 31st Century ship being practically a Mass Effect ripoff, and ended up like this. Enjoy.


We've left our milkshape file at data/Models/Ships/31stOberth so you can improve upon it!

== Required mods ==
* Kobayashi Maru Mod (the newest, the better. I personally used KM 2011).
* Foundation Technologies (already installed on Kobayashi Maru).

== Installation guide ==
1º Ok, first of all, just in case, backup your STBC.
2º After that, just unzip the files into your STBC folder, say "yes" to overwrite all the files.

--- Known Bugs ---
* None :)

- if you find any bugs, report them, please.


== Credits and Special Thanks ==
* Current model: heavily modified NSEA Protector by Alex SL Gato.
** Original NSEA Protector mod by Banbury.
* Techs used for this mod: mostly either Alex SL Gato or Hexagonal Nexul's.
* Projectiles, Custom and Hardpoint: Alex SL Gato and Hexagonal_Nexul.
* Music: originally taken from recordings of Galaxy Quest Medley and some other series meshed together.

Read More

Download '212942-183662-USSImahara.zip' (20.29MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 12th May 2023 7:03pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
== Changelog ==
* 1.0 Mod release

== About this mod ==
The Imahara class mod adds an alternate-timeline Oberth class from the 31st Century. This started as a joke between our team upon seeing a Star Trek USS Ambassador with the Galaxy Quest's NSEA Protector "nacelles", and then that 31st Century ship being practically a Mass Effect ripoff, and ended up like this. Enjoy.
We've left our milkshape file at data/Models/Ships/31stOberth so you can improve upon it!

== Required mods ==
* Kobayashi Maru Mod (the newest, the better. I personally used KM 2011).
* Foundation Technologies (already installed on Kobayashi Maru).

== Installation guide ==
1º Ok, first of all, just in case, backup your STBC.
2º After that, just unzip the files into your STBC folder, say "yes" to overwrite all the files.

--- Known Bugs ---
* None :)

- if you find any bugs, report them, please.


== Credits and Special Thanks ==
* Current model: heavily modified NSEA Protector by Alex SL Gato.
** Original NSEA Protector mod by Banbury.
* Techs used for this mod: mostly either Alex SL Gato or Hexagonal Nexul's.
* Projectiles, Custom and Hardpoint: Alex SL Gato and Hexagonal_Nexul.
* Music: originally taken from recordings of Galaxy Quest Medley and some other series meshed together.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

CharaToLoki


115 XP

Registered 13th July 2022

6 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File