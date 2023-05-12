USS Imahara (31st Century Oberth)

== About this mod ==

The Imahara class mod adds an alternate-timeline Oberth class from the 31st Century. This started as a joke between our team upon seeing a Star Trek USS Ambassador with the Galaxy Quest's NSEA Protector "nacelles", and then that 31st Century ship being practically a Mass Effect ripoff, and ended up like this. Enjoy.



We've left our milkshape file at data/Models/Ships/31stOberth so you can improve upon it!



== Required mods ==

* Kobayashi Maru Mod (the newest, the better. I personally used KM 2011).

* Foundation Technologies (already installed on Kobayashi Maru).



== Installation guide ==

1º Ok, first of all, just in case, backup your STBC.

2º After that, just unzip the files into your STBC folder, say "yes" to overwrite all the files.



--- Known Bugs ---

* None :)



- if you find any bugs, report them, please.





== Credits and Special Thanks ==

* Current model: heavily modified NSEA Protector by Alex SL Gato.

** Original NSEA Protector mod by Banbury.

* Techs used for this mod: mostly either Alex SL Gato or Hexagonal Nexul's.

* Projectiles, Custom and Hardpoint: Alex SL Gato and Hexagonal_Nexul.

* Music: originally taken from recordings of Galaxy Quest Medley and some other series meshed together.