USS Ironcross NCC-2146 (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Productions & Outalance Ironcross==== Credits: Oridinal model and textures: P81 Extra texturing: Khaliban, GAFY, WZ45, Mackie Bashing: Mackie Conversion and HP: Starforce2 Weapons: Dreamyards (I think) Registrey: USS Ironcross by Wiley Weapons: 2x fwd torpedo 1x aft torpedo 12x standard dual turret phasers 2x standard single turret phasers About: Weapons are equil to an excelcior, but this vessel has improved shielding, shield recharge rates, and manuverability, plus is faster at impulse. This ship is from the same liniage as the davids class excelciors. This is ballanced to the Excelcior era. This mesh was obtained in 2004 or 2005 (sorry it took so long mackie!) ======Legal mumbo-jumbo========= This BC Conversion contains work created by or under copyright jurisdiction of the Outalance mod team. It was sent to Starforce Productions by Mackie for the express purpose of BC covnersion, with the understanding that all permissions were pre-secured for this purpose by Mackie. If you feel the work in this file has been used incorrectly, the Outalance administration expects you to contact the author of the BC Conversion PRIVATELY. If you feel things cannot be resolved in this matter, Contact outalance administration directly via [email protected] and you will recieve a response within 2 days under most circumstances. Anyone who attempts to use the public forums under the jurisdiction of BCfiles staff as a means to solve the issue, including but not limited to: accusations of theft or willfull abuse of items contained in this archive, Flamming, Miscredits and other readme errors, questioning permissions--- will be subject to post deletion and account suspension. Failure to abide by the above terms on other forums throughout the modding community (outside of BCfiles) will result in the offending posts/threads reported to the administator/staff of that board along with a copy of this readme. Use of inflamitory/intimidative tactics to solve your problem on public forums may also delay resolution of your problem untill which time the offensive postings are removed and an appology to the applicable forum members and staff who just had to put up with your laspe of judgement is posted in it's place. Additionaly, any conversions, modifications, or other modding of this file for public release in BC, Legacy, or other games must be authorised with permission from outalance shipyards. Updated 2023-05-10 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

