USS James T Kirk - NCC-3101 - KM and Remastered versions

====Starforce Productions/Dreamyards USS James T Kirk==== Credits: Design: Atolm Model and texture: LC Amaral HP's: Starforce2 Slightly weaker but a little faster than an ambassador. Scaled to p81's Galaxy. P81's ambassador only uses 300 damage phasers, when compared to a 1000 damage phaser strength of a galaxy class the ambssador should be around 800. This ship is thus 700. If you don't already have the common weapons pack installed for all my tmp releases, you'll need it for the torpedoes, as it fires tmp style torpedoes. 512 and 256 res textures included in the low res textures folder. Updated 2023-05-05 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use TMP Torpedoes for KM Version, "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes" for BC RE v1.2) - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

