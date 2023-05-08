USS Jupiter NCC-40000 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Jupiter NCC-40000 was a heavy battlecruiser in the mid-24th Century, serving a similar role to the Yamamoto Class from the mid-23rd Century.
This mod has been updated with plug-ins to load the ships into your ship lists under "X-Era Ships." The Remastered version also has the Torpedo script updated to use "Photon 5" (early TNG Torpedo) to allow for compatibility with Remastered (v1.2).
Version: 1.0.3
Released: 8th May 2023 9:39pm
====Starforce Productions Jupiter==== USS Jupiter 1.2 Credits: Special scale used ship is 500m Model and textures: P81 Kitbash: FOAS Texture enhancements: GAFY Registrey: F9thDaihak Weapons: Dreamyards HP and conversion: Starforce2 This is a Yamato Styled battleship Armament: 16 dual ball suacer banks 8 single ball ventral phasers 4 single ball aft phasers (dorsal) 2 dual ball aft phasers (ventral) 4x Fwd megaphaser cannons 2x aft megaphaser cannons 6 fwd torpedo tubes 6 Aft Torpedo tubes Bugs: there may be bugs in the tac display, as some icons would display so I hope i got them all in the right spot. Seems I have too many phasers here. Updated 2023-05-08 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!