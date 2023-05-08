USS Jupiter NCC-40000 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Jupiter NCC-40000 was a heavy battlecruiser in the mid-24th Century, serving a similar role to the Yamamoto Class from the mid-23rd Century.





This mod has been updated with plug-ins to load the ships into your ship lists under "X-Era Ships." The Remastered version also has the Torpedo script updated to use "Photon 5" (early TNG Torpedo) to allow for compatibility with Remastered (v1.2).