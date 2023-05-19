USS K'Ting'A (KM and Remastered Version)

USS KTINGA by NeoKaede original model hosted in The Central Savoy (www.the-tcs.net) ============================================================= Description: ------------- A weird mix of K´Tinga and Connie. It looks good if you dont get into technical details ;) Requeriments: -------------- - Nothing. Installation -------------- Copy the contents of the zip in your Bridge Commander folder, make a plugin in BCMP and voilá! Ready to fly! Credits: --------- The original file didnt include a readme, so this are the credits from Mackies site (The Central Savoy): Credits: Pneumonic81, Khaliban, WickedZombie45 Conversion: Atheorhaven Conversion to BC: me (NeoKaede). Weapons: Tmp torpedo by Durandal, phasers from P81s connie. Thanks to: ------------ - Mackie for allowing me to port her. - Dasher42 for foundation, and Nanobyte for BCMP/BCMI and NanoFX2. Updated 2023-05-19 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

