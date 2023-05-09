USS Knox NCC-1940 (KM and Remastered Versions

====Starforce Productions/Outalance Knox class==== Credits: Designer: Todd Guenther & Starstation Aurora Model and textures: P81 Kitbashed by: ModelsPlease Enhanced textures: GAFY? Covnersion and hp: Starforce2 Vessel history: Owner: United Federation of Planets Class: Heavy Combat Vessel Availability: Unlimited Deployment In Service: 2277 Out of Service: n/a Source: Starship Design - Interstellar Forum for Naval Power Author(s): Todd Guenther & Starstation Aurora Publication Date: 1984 ------------- Since the post war years of the 2250's, Star Fleet has maintained a considerable force of Frigates as an affordable means of patrolling vast sections of previously-unguarded Federation borderspace. Starships from both the Surya and Coventry classes filled this role admirably for some time. In response to lessons learned during the Kzinti Incursion of 2272, however, many of the Surya Class Frigates were hurriedly uprated to Avenger Class Heavy Frigate specifications. As soon thereafter as appropriations permitted, the converted Frigates were replaced by starships of the Knox design. Two considerations guided the design and construction of these spacecraft. First, the configuration of the Avenger Class had proven so impressive. Both in terms of warp-dynamics and Dilithium endurance, that the design board determined that the new Frigate should be a scaled-down version of the Heavy Frigate design. Missing would be the photon weapons package and the large hanger bays and flight decks used for fightercraft operations. In other respects, however, the overall configuration, warp geometry, and defensive potential would be quite similar. A second consideration affecting the construction history of the Frigates was the decision to have one contractor build all 26 spacecraft. Pressed by renewed instances of Klingon border violations, Star Fleet was anxious to increase the size of it's Frigate fleet as soon as possible. To order a large number of ships over a short time span, however, would require the allocation of an extraordinary portion of the starship procurement budget--unless some means were found to simultaneously cut production time and costs. This goal was achieved by placing the entire order with Newport News Shipbuilding., who completed the project within five Earth years at twelve percent under budget by eliminating much administrative redundancy. The lead ship of the resulting class was named after Matthew Turnbull Knox, a former governor of the Martian Colonies who figured proximately in that planet's movement to declare independence from the British "Three World Empire" early in the twenty-second century. He was also one of the authors of the "Fundamental Declaration of the Martian Colonies", which gave form to humankind's first government independent of Terran control. It should be noted that Commander Artemus Bestiner, a descendant of Knox, was awarded first command of the Frigate bearing his illustrious ancestor's name. On SD 7904.36, Bestiner guided Knox to a position in Federation-Klingon borderspace where considerable data could be obtained on the new K'Teremny destroyer design. Later Knox again confronted one of these destroyers, and in action inflicted considerable damage to the warship. For these acts, Bestiner received the Prentaries Ribbon of Commendation (Second Class), and the starship was awarded a Star Fleet citation. ======Legal mumbo-jumbo========= This BC Conversion contains work created by or under copyright jurisdiction of the Outalance mod team. It was sent to Starforce Productions by Outalance for the express purpose of BC covnersion. This BC Conversion contains work created by or under copyright jurisdiction of the Outalance mod team. It was sent to Starforce Productions by Outalance for the express purpose of BC covnersion. If you feel the work in this file has been used incorrectly, contact the author of the BC Conversion privately or contact outalance administration directly via [email protected]. Use of inflamitory/intimidative tactics to solve your problem on public forums may also delay resolution of your problem untill which time the offensive postings are removed and an appology to the applicable forum members and staff who just had to put up with your laspe of judgement is posted in it's place. Updated 2023-05-09 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TMP Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

