USS Krakow NCC-76341 (KM and Remastered Versions)

Description : This is Post Dominion War refit of Excelsior class starship U.S.S. Krakow NCC-76341. The ship was almost totally rebuilded to replace aging Excelsior class which was no longer a match for any other ships from Dom-War period. Ships hull was made from the same components used on Sovereign class. Weapons systems were upgraded adequatly to its era so instead of phaser banks it's fited with 2 Heavy Type-12 phaser stripes on the saucer section and 7 Type-12 phaser stripes covering Ventral, Dorsal and Aft section of the ship. For the base model I've used WickedZombie's (Special thanks to him) Sorcerer class and replaced it's nacelles with more modern looking nacelles from his (WickedZombie) Tiburon class and retextured everything to match the ship into Nemesis era also ship has modeled-in phaser stripes. Phaser sounds are shared with sounds from Kobayashi Maru 1.0 so you'll need it to hear the phasers ;) Ship was named after one of the most important Polish city - Kraków. This ship is preview of upcoming PDW Excelsior refit pack which will contain 8 ships of this class with different regs + something special I've been working on ;) Requirements : NanoFX 2.0 beta - For blinking lights Kobayashi Maru Mod v1.0 - for weapons sounds Installation instructions: 1. Backup all existing files first (the only files that should be overwritten are mainly torpedo projectiles script and textures and autoload plugins for sounds) 2. Copy and paste both Data and Scripts folders to the Bridge Commander root directory. 3. Run the game, ship will appear in Federation Ships menu -> PDW Excelsior submenu -> Post Dominion war Excelsior Special Thanks To: WickedZombie45 ----------------------------------- Model/Tiburon nacelles Alex Raptor -------------------------------------- and Quantum Torpedos Activision/Totally Games ------------------------- For Bridge Commander Paramount and Gene Roddenberry ------------------- For Star Trek Author : DR_McCoy_1701A ----------------------------------- Textures,kitbash and Hardpoints my e-mail [email protected] Disclaimer : This mod was scanned for viruses and fully tested on Bridge Commander v1.1 and BC v1.1 + Kobayashi Maru mod v.1.0 before it was released. I take no responsibility for any damage this mod may cause to your system before, during, or after it has been installed. Copyright and Distribution Permissions -------------------------------------- THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. Updated 2023-05-15 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Quantum 3" for BC RE v1.2 - the phaser sfx script has been updated to use "Galaxy Phaser" sfx for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" - NanoFX Blinkers removed for compatibility with BC RE v1.2 No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

