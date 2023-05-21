USS Llansamlet NCC-2997 (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Prductions Presents Ticonderoga Dreadnought==== Credits: Model and texture: P81 Kitbash-Darkdrone Conversion to BC: Starforce2 Armament: 10 foreward torpedo tubes 6 aft torpedo tubes 6 standard dual turret saucer phaserbanks 4 single turret phaserbanks (aft phasers) 4 foreward firing megaphasers Unlike some of the other ships, I've turned up all the phasers to 300 damage per turret, since it has dual reactors, and increased the shields. The ship is slow and doesn't manuver well, but has an impressive array of torpedo tubes to make up for it. Low res textures in the low res folder. High res GAFY retexture comming soon. Updated 2023-05-21 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TMP Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

