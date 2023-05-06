USS Maguellanes NCC-7400 (KM and Remastered Release)

====Starforce Productions Maguellanes==== Christmas 2005 Credits: Model and textures: p81 Additional textures/kitbashing: Ducttapewonder Conversion and HP: Starforce2 Weapons FX: P81 connie/Durandal Torpedo If I missed someone, note there was no readme.txt in the original SFC file. Length 295m This vessel is slightly less powerfull, slower and less manuverable than a connie, despite being old 10m shorter. Consider it a medium cruiser. The main weakness of the craft is it's lack of rear weaponry. Updated 2023-05-05 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use TMP Torpedoes for KM Version, "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes" for BC RE v1.2) - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TMP Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

