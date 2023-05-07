USS New England NCC-79215 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS New England NCC-79215 is a starship from the mid-to-late 24th Century, primarily serving as a diplomatic and support vessel. Though not intended for combat, she is able to defend herself if needed.
This release adds a plug-in to load the ship into your ship lists (under Federation Ships), along with updating the Remastered version's script to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) for compatibility with Remastered (v1.2).
Version: 1.0.2
Released: 7th May 2023 9:24pm
====STarforce Productions NewEngland Cruiser==== Credit: Model: Nebula Textures: USS Phenix HP's: Starforce2 7 Phaser, 3 torpedotubes. This ship asaverage shields, high output phasers, Hull armor and excelent maunuverability. Updated 2023-05-07 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
