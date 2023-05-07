USS New England NCC-79215 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS New England NCC-79215 is a starship from the mid-to-late 24th Century, primarily serving as a diplomatic and support vessel. Though not intended for combat, she is able to defend herself if needed.





This release adds a plug-in to load the ship into your ship lists (under Federation Ships), along with updating the Remastered version's script to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) for compatibility with Remastered (v1.2).