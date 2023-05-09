572 ONLINE

USS Newkirk NCC-1967 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Newkirk NCC-1967 served in the mid-to-late 23rd Century in the role of a Destroyer; during the early 24th Century, she was assigned...

File Description

The USS Newkirk NCC-1967 served in the mid-to-late 23rd Century in the role of a Destroyer; during the early 24th Century, she was assigned as a defensive ship to far outposts.


This mod has been updated to include a plug-in to load the ship into your ship lists under "TMP Ships."  The Remastered version also has a Script update to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedo) for compatibility with Remastered (v1.2)

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 9th May 2023 8:16pm

====STarforce Productions Newkirk Destroyer====

Model and textures: P81/Gafy
Design: Phil Giunta
Conversion and HP: Starforce2


Notes:
Alternate textures exsist for medical insignias on the rear deck of the saucer, as well as an all black warp engine,  in both 512x512 and 256x256. Installing the ship as is will give you a nacelle lit with 2 bars on each side and no  medical insignia. 512 and 256 sizes are also there for the originaly installed textures.

Armament:
6x 2 turret phaserbanks
4 single shot torpedo tubes (2 fore, 2 aft)
Left voer power from the lack of megaphaser canons and one nacelle has been diverted to the impulse drive giving it extra speed.


Updated 2023-05-09 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TMP Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Comments on this File

