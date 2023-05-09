USS Newkirk NCC-1967 (KM and Remastered Versions)

====STarforce Productions Newkirk Destroyer==== Model and textures: P81/Gafy Design: Phil Giunta Conversion and HP: Starforce2 Notes: Alternate textures exsist for medical insignias on the rear deck of the saucer, as well as an all black warp engine, in both 512x512 and 256x256. Installing the ship as is will give you a nacelle lit with 2 bars on each side and no medical insignia. 512 and 256 sizes are also there for the originaly installed textures. Armament: 6x 2 turret phaserbanks 4 single shot torpedo tubes (2 fore, 2 aft) Left voer power from the lack of megaphaser canons and one nacelle has been diverted to the impulse drive giving it extra speed. Updated 2023-05-09 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TMP Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

