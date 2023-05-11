USS Nova NX-73515 (Concept) (SFRD) (KM and Remastered Versions)

SFRD: Nova Concept (cancelled) This is the Nova Concept that was designed after the Galaxy Class project was complete, it was to be a similar mission based ship though significantly smaller with mission specific saucer segments, this prototype uses the advanced sensor segments. The Nova Concept never attained full production as issues with the warp nacelle system, which allowed a more flexible and stable warp field to be generated, caused the project to be mothballed and an new nova class was proposed. This proto type was finally commissioned in during the Dominion War though it kept its Nx prefix. "Second star to the right and straight on till morning." ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dedication: To Tiqhud for all he amazing work over the years and his help with teaching people like me how to hardpoint this game. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Requirements You will need (for weapon and engine sounds and for weapon texture) SFRD Engineering Kit http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/SFRD_Engineering_Kit;117658 [may not be needed but good to have anyway :)] You will need to have installed the bridge commander patch http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Bridge_Commander_Patch;2374 And Galaxycharts 2.0 (for the travelling methods system) http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Galaxy_Charts;102501 This uses the Ftech Scripting so you will need the same to activate various tech on the ship. http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/FTech_Foundation_Technologies_;84343 and of course the Foundation (which can also be found in BCUT) http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Bridge_Commander_Universal_Tool;99364 and KM (Kobayashi Maru mod) Installation Copy and paste the folders Data and Scripts into your Bridge Commander main directory. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NO MODIFICATION OF ANY OF THESE FILES UNLESS CONTACT HAS BE MADE AND PERMISSION GAINED FROM Baz1701 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credits Thank you Gene Roddenberry Thank you Activision and Totally Games or making Bridge Commander possible and For the Patch that we use (1.1) and Dasher42 for his Foundation mod that allows us to add more ships (the foundation comes with BCUT and in Kobayashi Maru) USS Sovereign for BCUT (good tool) those responsible for Ftech to allow various technologies MLeo Daalder and Dasher. Kobayashi Maru - by KM Team Model – Hobbs/ussgriffin Textures – Hobbs/ussgriffin Hardpoints – Hobbs/ussgriffin Beta Testing - members of Starfleet R&D,sfsy,007Bashir [old SFRD team: hobbs [Uss Griffin], bankruptstudios, Lionus, GMunoz, JB06, Baz1701, King Class Scout, Wiley Coyote, Bones [DrMcCoy1701a], Tally, sovereign001, TiqHud] Also we would like to thank: our resident cheerleader Lionus who always puts a smile on our face. Installation Instructions just unzip into a temp folder and copy-paste the Data and Scripts into your main Bridge Commander folder. Contact Baz1701 at Bridge commander Central hobbs at Bridge commander Central or on BC filefront under the name of ussgriffin by the installation of this Mod-ship you agree that I or anyone mentioned in this readme, can NOT be held responsible for any problems to you computer or installation of Bridge Commander. COPYRIGHTS THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT. Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek Deep Space Nine, Star Trek The Next generation, Star Trek Voyager (and various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sounds from the productions. Updated 2023-05-11 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - added the SFRD Engineering Kit file to the mod folder for install (if needed) No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

