USS Oklahoma NCC-3737-A (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Productions Oklahoma==== Credits: Parts and textures: P81 Kitbash: Mackie Coversion and HP: Starforce2 Length: 670m Oklahoma class is a prototype explorer using exsisting Galaxy class materials and slightly modified plans. The ship lacks aft weaponry. Problems incorperating a soverign rear turret resulted in it's removal. Updated 2023-05-06 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes" for BC RE v1.2) - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

