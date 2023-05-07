USS Philadelphia NCC-26123 (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Productions XCA==== Credits: Model and textures: P81 Retextures: GAFY? Lighting fix (dorsal/ventral spotlight): JB06 Phaserbank conversion: Cordanilus The XCA is a post excelcior-B but Pre-ambassador vessel. Due to the realativley untrusted phaserbank, this ship was given a larger battery of torpedo tubes to compensate. Phaserbanks turned out to be a worth while technological stem, even if they didn't provide much in the way of a boost in overall performance. They did improve relaiability and have better heat dissapation than the old turret modules. They could also be aimed faster and have a wider angle of fire. Several other technological stesm are visable on this ship, including advanced defelctors, and a significant step up in warp nacelles. The ship is armed with 16 small phaserbanks in various locations, 4 fwd torpedo tubes and 2 aft. Updated 2023-05-07 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 5" (Pre-TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

