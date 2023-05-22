709 ONLINE

USS Pleiades NCC-65899 (KM and Remastered Versions)

File Description

The USS Pleiades NCC-65899 was a mid-24th century thru early 25th century Centaur-type starship serving as an advance scout and survey craft, and quite capable of defending herself.


This mod has been updated with the changes below:


About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 22nd May 2023 9:08pm

Screenshots
Readme 
====Starforce Productions Centaur Refit Torpedo Cruiser====

USS Pleaides-classification: Heavy Artilary Vessel
Function: Mobile torpedo platform to provide widespread torpedo dispersal during fleet engagements.


Credits:
Original model  and textures: P81
Kitbash: Furyofaseraph
Texture enhancements: GAFY
Conversion and HP: Starforce2
Registrey: Firesaber



Armament:
10 pairs of standard excelcior-B Phaserbanks, 2 single tit phaserbanks
10 foreward torpedo tubes
10 aft torpedo tubes
(The miranda pod under the ship fires 2 per tube, the resta re singles) 12 spread fore and aft.



Updated 2023-05-22 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

