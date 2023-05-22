USS Pleiades NCC-65899 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Pleiades NCC-65899 was a mid-24th century thru early 25th century Centaur-type starship serving as an advance scout and survey craft, and quite capable of defending herself.





This mod has been updated with the changes below:





Updated 2023-05-22 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:

- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2

- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships"

No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.