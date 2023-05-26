USS Polaris NX-92300 (Remastered) v1_2

WileyCoyote Polaris Class Version: 1.0 Date: 06/17/2013 Author: WileyCoyote Contact: PM me at Bridge Commander Central or my email at dmctrek AT yahoo DOT com ******Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, hardpoints, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, see contact information above.****** POLICY: Any models/retextures/mods created by WileyCoyote will not be sold or distributed for financial gain. If anyone uses my work for kitbashes, other mods, re-releases, conversions and/or anything other than gaming, I (WileyCoyote) must be contacted before any changes take place. Always ask permission, and give credit. If anyone does a poor-quality texture modification or mesh conversion/kitbash I will deny their use of my models/textures.****** About-------------------- The Polaris-Class is a new deep space multi-use explorer in the 25th Century, performing many of the same duties as the Galaxy-Class. This ship is considerably larger than the Sovereign with more interior space. The Polaris has the ability to saucer separate, and includes a newly designed Ursae-Class captain's yacht. Textures are 2048 pixel resolution and are very crisp. Download this ship pack now! Requirements------------------ Tested in Kobyashi Maru 1.0 ***recommended*** Submenu mod **also in KM** NanoFx 2.0 beta **also in KM** MVAM **also in KM** Bugs-------------------------- None. Credits----------------------- Hardpoint modified from Jb06 Nemesis Enterprise: WileyCoyote Jb06 for the Nemesis Enterprise Hardpoint -featured in his JL Studios Nemesis Enterprise E V1.0 Original Hardpoint : Chronocidal Guy New Hardpoint : Jb06 SFX : Nx809 + 9thDawg + Dalek New Nemsis Photon : Jb06 Original Canon Quantum : Alexraptor - Canon Nemesis Quantum Torpedos> www.ufpfleet.org Edited Canon Quantum : Jb06 Thanks to my beta testers: Also the BCC Community for giving me all of the positive comments and feedback! Installation Instructions----- 1. After installing a moddable version of BC, 2. Copy files (data, scripts, and sfx) into your Bridge Commander folder. Click "Yes" to overwrite. 3. Once ingame, you should see new ship selection called WC Polaris. Select any ship and enjoy! Copyrights and Distribution Permissions __________________________________ THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sounds from the productions. ******Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, hardpoints, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, see contact information above.****** POLICY: Any models/retextures/mods created by WileyCoyote will not be sold or distributed for financial gain. If anyone uses my work for kitbashes, other mods, re-releases, conversions and/or anything other than gaming, I (WileyCoyote) must be contacted before any changes take place. Always ask permission, and give credit. If anyone does a poor-quality texture modification or mesh conversion/kitbash I will deny their use of my models/textures.****** Updated 2023-05-26 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 7" and "Quantum 3" scripting for BC RE v1.2 - the phaser sfx script has been updated to use BC RE sfx for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" - removal of MVAM for compatibility with Remastered v1.2 No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

