877 ONLINE

USS Proteus NX-100806 (Remastered Version)

The USS Proteus NX-100806 was a 25th Century starship equipped with Quantum Slipstream.This mod has been updated with the changes noted belo...

Download

  • 22 Downloads
  • Uploaded 19 hours ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 6.33MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

The USS Proteus NX-100806 was a 25th Century starship equipped with Quantum Slipstream.


This mod has been updated with the changes noted below:


 

Updated 2023-05-26 by MSR1701 with the following changes:

- script updated to use "Photon 7" and "Quantum 3" for compatibility with BC RE v1.2

- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Future Ships"

- NanoFX Blinkers removed for Remastered for compatibility with RE v1.2

No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.


Read More

Download '213097-185008-USS Proteus NX-100806 v1_2.7z' (6.33MB)

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 26th May 2023 6:49pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
WC Proteus
Version: 1.0
Date: 12/24/10
Author: WileyCoyote
Contact: PM me at Bridge Commander Central or my email at dmctrek AT yahoo DOT com

******Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the
author. This includes mesh changes, textures, hardpoints, conversions, and any other
modifications. To request permission, see contact information above.******

__________________________________

Description:

This is a new, sleek original starship design created by WileyCoyote. Coming straight from
 the early 25th Century, the USS Proteus NX-100806 is an Armed Quantum Slipstream Prototype featuring a new streamlined starship hull, advanced impulse engines and is armed with quantum and photon torpedoes. The ship features a color scheme similar to the USS Aventine, and the design is based from the Dauntless ands Akira classes. 

Download this awesome ship!

__________________________________

Credits:

Beta Testers: bankruptstudios, Lionus



Also the BCC Community for giving me all of the positive comments and feedback.

__________________________________

Requirements:

foundation (for any mod to work)

NanoFx2.0 beta

Submenu mod

Slipstream Framework 

__________________________________
Installation Instructions:

1. After installing a moddable version of BC, either DS9 Xtended or the Kobyashi Maru mod.

2. Copy files (data, scripts, and sfx) into your Bridge Commander folder. Click "Yes" to overwrite.

3. Once ingame, you should see new ship selections called WC Future Ships, Slipstream ships. Select the USS Proteus and enjoy!


Copyrights and Distribution Permissions
__________________________________
THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision
TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES.

Copyright notices:

Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next
generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and various logo devices used in them) are
copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sounds
from the productions.

******Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the
author. This includes mesh changes, textures, HP's, conversions, and any other
modifications. To request permission, see contact information above.******



Updated 2023-05-26 by MSR1701 with the following changes:
- script updated to use "Photon 7" and "Quantum 3" for compatibility with BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Future Ships"
- NanoFX Blinkers removed for Remastered for compatibility with RE v1.2
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MSR1701


161 XP

Registered 11th April 2023

97 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File