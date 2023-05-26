USS Proteus NX-100806 (Remastered Version)

WC Proteus Version: 1.0 Date: 12/24/10 Author: WileyCoyote Contact: PM me at Bridge Commander Central or my email at dmctrek AT yahoo DOT com ******Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, hardpoints, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, see contact information above.****** __________________________________ Description: This is a new, sleek original starship design created by WileyCoyote. Coming straight from the early 25th Century, the USS Proteus NX-100806 is an Armed Quantum Slipstream Prototype featuring a new streamlined starship hull, advanced impulse engines and is armed with quantum and photon torpedoes. The ship features a color scheme similar to the USS Aventine, and the design is based from the Dauntless ands Akira classes. Download this awesome ship! __________________________________ Credits: Beta Testers: bankruptstudios, Lionus Also the BCC Community for giving me all of the positive comments and feedback. __________________________________ Requirements: foundation (for any mod to work) NanoFx2.0 beta Submenu mod Slipstream Framework __________________________________ Installation Instructions: 1. After installing a moddable version of BC, either DS9 Xtended or the Kobyashi Maru mod. 2. Copy files (data, scripts, and sfx) into your Bridge Commander folder. Click "Yes" to overwrite. 3. Once ingame, you should see new ship selections called WC Future Ships, Slipstream ships. Select the USS Proteus and enjoy! Copyrights and Distribution Permissions __________________________________ THIS MODEL(S) IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sounds from the productions. ******Do not distribute modified versions of these files without attaining permission from the author. This includes mesh changes, textures, HP's, conversions, and any other modifications. To request permission, see contact information above.****** Updated 2023-05-26 by MSR1701 with the following changes: - script updated to use "Photon 7" and "Quantum 3" for compatibility with BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Future Ships" - NanoFX Blinkers removed for Remastered for compatibility with RE v1.2 No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

