USS Rasalgathi NCC-1557 (Durrett Class) (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Productions Durret Class==== Christmas 2005 Credit: Model:p81/Terradyhne/atheorhaven Textures: p81/Terradyhne/Pataflafla/atheorhaven Conversion and hp: Weapons: P81 connie, Durandal torpedo Ship size: 240m Weapons: 6x dual turret Heavy Cruiser phaserbanks 2x 2 shot FWD torpedo tubes Updated 2023-05-08 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TMP Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

