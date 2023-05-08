581 ONLINE

USS Rasalgathi NCC-1557 (Durrett Class) (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Rasalgathi NCC-1557 (Durrett Class) was a border patrol cruiser serving in the mid-to-late 23rd Century.This mod has bee updated to...

  • 10 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 3.67MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

The USS Rasalgathi NCC-1557 (Durrett Class) was a border patrol cruiser serving in the mid-to-late 23rd Century.


This mod has bee updated to include a Plug-in to load the ship into your ship lists, under "TMP Ships."  The Remastered version has also been updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for compatibility with Remastered (v1.2).

Download '212900-185008-USS Rasalgathi NCC-1557 v1_2.7z' (3.67MB)

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 8th May 2023 5:35pm

Screenshots
Readme 
====Starforce Productions Durret Class====
Christmas 2005


Credit:
Model:p81/Terradyhne/atheorhaven
Textures: p81/Terradyhne/Pataflafla/atheorhaven
Conversion and hp:
Weapons: P81 connie, Durandal torpedo

Ship size: 240m
Weapons:  6x dual turret Heavy Cruiser phaserbanks
2x  2 shot  FWD torpedo tubes

Updated 2023-05-08 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TMP Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Comments on this File

MSR1701


118 XP

Registered 11th April 2023

20 Files Uploaded

