USS Schumann NCC-91810-A (KM and Remastered Versions)

USS Schumann A: Schumann Dreadnought Author: MCG Ship Builders Credits: Main credits go to DJ Curtis for the original Vivace model and hardpoint. All other credits go to MCG Ship Bulders the additional warp nacelle, the new registry and the new hardpoint. Requirements: The Vivace Class by DJ Curtis, redeemable at BCFiles - http://bridgecommander.filefront.com/file/Vivace_Class;71712 Installation: Double click on the install program and it will load the ship into the game. Everything should work fine. LEGAL: THIS MOD WAS NOT MADE AND IS NOT SUPPORTED BY ACTIVISION. If you wish to re-release the Vivace class, please contact DJ Curtis at Bridge Commander Central. If you wish to re-release the Schumann A, please contact us at mcg_ship_builders(at)yahoo(dot)com. Updated 2023-05-16 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 7" and "Quantum 3" for BC RE v1.2 - the phaser sfx script has been updated to use "Galaxy Phaser" sfx for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Read More