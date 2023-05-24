USS Starslayer NCC-2196-A (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Starslayer NCC-2196-A was a refit variant of the USS Starslayer, in service during the 24th Century.
This mod has been updated with the changes noted below:
Updated 2023-05-22 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 5" (Pre-TNG Torpedoes) BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.
Version: 1.0.2
Released: 24th May 2023 6:35pm
====Starforce Productions Starslayer-A==== Credits: Model and textures: Mindblip Retexturing: Fourteen New textures: P81/GAFY Hardpoints: Starforce2 Lightmaps: Fallen Warrior Registrey: Fourteen? Class: Strikecruiser/long range interceptor Armament: Cruiser level shielding, Excelcior-B (heavy cruiser) level phasers. 2x3 shot torp tubes fore and aft Oversized impulse drives, redundant nacelles Length: 380m
