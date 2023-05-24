875 ONLINE

USS Starslayer NCC-2196 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Starslayer NCC-2196 was a battleship in service during the mid-to-late 23rd Century.This mod has been updated with the changes noted...

File Description

The USS Starslayer NCC-2196 was a battleship in service during the mid-to-late 23rd Century.


This mod has been updated with the changes noted below:


Updated 2023-05-24 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:

- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2

- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TMP Ships"

No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.


Readme 
====Starforce Productions Starslayer====


Credits:
Model and textures: Mindblip
Retexturing: Fourteen
New textures: P81/GAFY
Hardpoints: Starforce2
Lightmaps: Fallen Warrior
Registrey: Firesaber

Class: Strikecruiser/long range interceptor
Armament: Cruiser level shielding, Excelcior (heavy cruiser) level phasers.
2x3 shot torp tubes fore and aft
Oversized impulse drives, redundant nacelles

Length: 380m


This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

