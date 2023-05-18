USS Stingray NCC-79008 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Stingray NCC-79008 was in service during the late 24th and early 25th Century as a survey and destroyer role.
This release includes a Plug-in to load the ship into your ship lists under "Federation Ships." The KM version has been updated to modify the Torpedo qty to 175 (originally 0), and the Remastered has been updated to have a torpedo qty of 125 (from 0) and to use "Quantum 2" for the projectiles (to fit within her service window), for compatibility with Remastered v1.2.
Version: 1.0.2
Released: 18th May 2023 11:58am
====Starforce Productions Leavenworth Cruiser==== USS Stingray 1.2 Credits: Model and textures: P81 Kitbash: FOAS Texture enhancements: GAFY Registrey: F9thDaihak Weapons: Dreamyards HP and conversion: Starforce2 This is a Miranda style excelcior Destroyer, with a sensor rollbar. Armament: 10 standard dual ball phaserbanks 2x Fore/Aft 2 shot torpedo tubes 2x Fore/Aft megaphasers Updated 2023-05-17 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Quantum 2" (Quantum Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - KM HP Script updated with Torpedo qty of 175, RE HP Script updated with qty of 120 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!