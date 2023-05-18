USS Stingray NCC-79008 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Stingray NCC-79008 was in service during the late 24th and early 25th Century as a survey and destroyer role.





This release includes a Plug-in to load the ship into your ship lists under "Federation Ships." The KM version has been updated to modify the Torpedo qty to 175 (originally 0), and the Remastered has been updated to have a torpedo qty of 125 (from 0) and to use "Quantum 2" for the projectiles (to fit within her service window), for compatibility with Remastered v1.2.