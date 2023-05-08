USS Surpasser NCC-2783 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Surpasser NCC-2783 is a late 23rd and early 24th Century explorer and survey starship, designed to operate away from Federation support and supplies for extended periods of time.





This mod includes a plug-in that will load the ship into your ship list under "X-Era." The Remastered version also has a script update to the Torpedo to use "Photon 5" (early TNG Torpedo) for compatibility with Remastered (v1.2)