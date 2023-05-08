USS Surpasser NCC-2783 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Surpasser NCC-2783 is a late 23rd and early 24th Century explorer and survey starship, designed to operate away from Federation support and supplies for extended periods of time.
This mod includes a plug-in that will load the ship into your ship list under "X-Era." The Remastered version also has a script update to the Torpedo to use "Photon 5" (early TNG Torpedo) for compatibility with Remastered (v1.2)
Version: 1.0.2
Released: 8th May 2023 8:52pm
====Starforce Productions Surpasser==== Credit: Model-Farshot Textures-Farshot HP-Starforce2 Weapons: Same as the rest of the SFP excelciors.. ALthough it has less phaserbanks, each has more power than the excelcior. She's got better shields, but less hull. She's also a few points faster and more manuverable, being half the size of an excelcior. HP'd for early ambassador era. Updated 2023-05-08 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 5" (Pre-TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "X-Era Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
