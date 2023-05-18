USS Tetryon NCC-79182 (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Productions Tactical Nebula Cruiser==== USS Tetryon Credits: Design, model, textures: Moonraker Hardpoint: Recycled p81 nebula, heavily tweaked by Starforce2 Weaopns: Mark Allen (from the uss montana) Thanks to ModelsPlease for providing a reverse conversion so I could render a new tac icon. The old one sucked. Details: This post dominion war nebula class features an advanced weapons pod which carries quantum torpedoes, assult cannons and a polaron beam. It also features High output, low emission impulse engines which are the small like on the Promethius. These engines are designed to be harder to detect, but result in slightly less performance. It also has Venture class nacelles which have the phaser platforms, increased shielding and overall increased phaser power. Updated 2023-05-18 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Quantum 3" for BC RE v1.2 - the Pulse phaser and phaser sfx script has been updated to use Defiant "Pulse Phaser" and "PPhaser" sfx respectively for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

