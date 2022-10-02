USS Titan | Galaxy Class Evo

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here We Got a New Package That Includes The Ship And New Hardpoints! Before it barely can take a sovereign Class but Now it can And The Quantum Torpedoes Are Now Fixed u dont Have to restart a Match! to our testing so far

The Package Is Done By Me





The HardPoint is Done By Hexagonal_ Nexul





This is one my Favourite fan made Ship













Contents MVAM Galaxy EVO USS Titan USS Titan Stardrive USS Titan Saucer

















Original Credit

Credits

Model Design: LC Amaral :

LC Amaral Meshes

: LC Amaral Port

: LC Amaral MVAM scripts :

Elminster HPs

: Zambie Zan )





Packing :Zambie Zan