USS Titan | Galaxy Class Evo

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here We Got a New Package That Includes The Ship And New Hardpoints! Before it barely can take a sovereign Class but Now it can And The Quantum Torpedoes Are Now Fixed u dont Have to restart a Match! to our testing so far
The Package Is Done By Me
The HardPoint is Done By Hexagonal_ Nexul
This is one my Favourite fan made Ship
Contents MVAM Galaxy EVO USS Titan USS Titan Stardrive USS Titan Saucer
Original Credit
Credits
Model Design: LC Amaral :
LC Amaral Meshes
: LC Amaral Port
: LC Amaral MVAM scripts :
Elminster HPs
: Zambie Zan )
Packing :Zambie Zan
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 2nd October 2022 10:10am
