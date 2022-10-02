1,070 ONLINE

USS Titan | Galaxy Class Evo |

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here We Got a New Package That Includes The Ship And New Hardpoints! Before it barely  can take a sovereign Class but N...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 16.73MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here We Got a New Package That Includes The Ship And New Hardpoints! Before it barely  can take a sovereign Class but Now it can And The Quantum Torpedoes Are Now Fixed u dont Have to restart a Match! to our testing so far

The Package Is Done By Me


The HardPoint is Done By Hexagonal_ Nexul 


This is one my Favourite fan made Ship 




Contents     MVAM Galaxy EVO USS Titan USS Titan Stardrive USS Titan Saucer




Original Credit

Credits   

    Model Design: LC Amaral            :

 LC Amaral Meshes            

: LC Amaral Port                

: LC Amaral MVAM scripts            :

 Elminster HPs                

: Zambie Zan )


Packing :Zambie Zan

Read More

Download 'Galaxy Class Evo.rar' (16.73MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 2nd October 2022 10:10am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

THE SCI-FI KING


65 XP

Registered 26th September 2022

2 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File