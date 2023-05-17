USS Tommi Lehto NCC-68756 (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Productions Carthage==== Credits: Model: Mackie Textures: LC Amaral HP/port: Starforce2 Torpedo: CG sov torpedo, unmodified Length: 560m Additional info: This ship was a step between the Ambassador and Galaxy who's usefulness was never fully realised due to the eventual plans for the Galaxy class. Few of these ships exsist, however, starfleet is re-evaluating the plans for technological upgrades to the basic design frame including enhanced phasers, shields, sensors, and power grid. Reproduction of this class is schedualed to begin quickly, to repalce Ambassadors and Excelciors lost in the dominion war. These ships will serve as patrol cruisers and in secondary roles and as colony support vessels, as well as science vessels, much like the Ambassador and excelcior classes. Their updated combat ability will make them much more effective than the Ambassador, while their smaller size means less recources and quicker build times. The exsisting handfull of Carthage class vessels are currently undergoing simple upgrades for immediate field service, and this one features an upgraded torpedo system and torpedo load. Eventualy, they will be placed in drydock for full overhauls. Updated 2023-05-15 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 5" (Pre-TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

