583 ONLINE

USS Tommi Lehto NCC-68756 (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Tommi Lehto NCC-68756 was a Carthage-Class Explorer and Diplomatic cruiser in the mid-to-late 24th Century.This mod has been updated...

Download

  • 12 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 3.12MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

The USS Tommi Lehto NCC-68756 was a Carthage-Class Explorer and Diplomatic cruiser in the mid-to-late 24th Century.


This mod has been updated with a plug-in to load the ship into your Ship List under "Federation Ships."  The Remastered version also has script updates to use "Photon 6" for Torpedo compatibility with Remastered v1.2

Read More

Download '212978-185008-USS Tommi Lehto NCC-68756 v1_2.7z' (3.12MB)

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 17th May 2023 3:35pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
====Starforce Productions Carthage====


Credits:
Model: Mackie
Textures: LC Amaral
HP/port: Starforce2
Torpedo: CG sov torpedo, unmodified
Length: 560m


Additional info:
This ship was a step between the Ambassador and Galaxy who's usefulness was never fully realised due to the eventual plans for the Galaxy class. Few of these ships exsist, however, starfleet is re-evaluating the plans for technological upgrades to the basic design frame including enhanced phasers, shields, sensors, and power grid. Reproduction of this class is schedualed to begin quickly, to repalce Ambassadors and Excelciors lost in the dominion war. These ships will serve as patrol cruisers and in secondary roles and as colony support vessels, as well as science vessels, much like the Ambassador and excelcior classes. Their updated combat ability will make them much more effective than the Ambassador, while their smaller size means less recources and quicker build times. The exsisting handfull of Carthage class vessels are currently undergoing simple upgrades for immediate field service, and this one features an upgraded torpedo system and torpedo load. Eventualy, they will be placed in drydock for full overhauls.


Updated 2023-05-15 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes:
- script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 5" (Pre-TNG Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2
- Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships"
No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update.



This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing.

Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MSR1701


139 XP

Registered 11th April 2023

52 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File