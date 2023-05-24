USS Valkyrie NCC-107121 (KM and Remastered Versions)

Title : Valkyrie_III Class Filename : BC_Valkyrie_III_ver2.0.zip Version : 2.0 (not tested in Multiplayer) Conversion Date : 1/14/2003 Author : Michael Frederick (A.K.A. - Zorg/Morpheus) Email : [email protected] website : Credits : Daniel B. Houghton (aka Dasher42) who made it possible for everyone to use new Bridge Commander mods with the his 'Foundation Plugin System'! NanoByte, who made the mod packager! Description of the Mod File --------------------------- This is the second update to the third version of a prototype X ship that I originally built for Starfleet Command II/OP: (THIS UPDATE WILL REPLACE THE ORIGINAL RELEASE) If you have the original version 1.0 installed just copy the data and scripts folder into your root BC folder and the files will be updated. Improvements: Hardpoint adjustments bring the ship down to a more balanced level with the original ships. Smaller turning radius at high impulse. Adjusted phaser color. Adjusted torpedo loads. Many texural improvements. I though the textures on the original release were a bit harsh in places. New upper and lower saucer textures. Improved textures overall. Added definition to the bussard collectors. Improved Cannon Federation fonts on upper and lower saucer. More lights and windows. Nacelles are fully textured and completed from original version. Installation: ------------- Unzip the files into a temp directory on your hard disk, copy the files to your root Star Trek Bridge Commander directory. Use BCMP version 4.4 or: Edit Dasher42’s Plugins.py and add the following: import Hutet NOTE: Above line is CASE SENSITIVE, and make sure to ADD NO EXTRA SPACES BEFORE OR AFTER! -------------------------- Copyright and Distribution Permissions -------------------------------------- THIS PATCH IS NOT MADE, DISTRIBUTED, OR SUPPORTED BY Activision TM & (C) INTERPLAY & PARAMOUNT PICTURES. Copyright notices: Star Trek, Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager (and the various logo devices used in them) are copyright Paramount Pictures, as are the characters, related images, and sound from the productions. Please use this mod in any way you wish, all I asked for is credit for the original model & textures. This mod is not to be sold or put on any compilation Cd for sale. Updated 2023-05-22 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 7" (TNG Torpedoes) and "Quantum 3" for BC RE v1.2 - updated the phaser SFX to "Sovereign Phaser" for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

