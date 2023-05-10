USS Vincennes NCC-1749 (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Productions FCB lost era CA==== Merry Christmas 2007: Starforce Productions is back! Credits: Model and textures: Rod Oniel Hardpoints/conversion: Starforce2 Weapons: From the p81 connie All Usage (for public release) requires permission from Rod Oniel and proper crediting. Armament: 2x fwd tubes, 1x aft 4x standard dual turret phaserbanks 4x Single turret defesnive arcs This CA is a prototype between the Tos Series Enterprise and the TMP. It's slower in top speed and turn, and it's shields are less advanced. Phasers are not as strong either, due to powerplant limitations, and there are less of them. It uses the new torpedo type and launchers which would later be used on the full refit. Updated 2023-05-10 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TMP Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

