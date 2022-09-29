Hey Guys Sci Fi Here We Got A New Patch For The WindRunner What i did is I Package The HardPoint that was done By Hexa And The Working Ship from Nexus As The one here the original Mod Author no longer works so i Contacted i had no hear from him so must be a dead account if not he may message me to pull this down.





So Brief Thing i done i put the ship and the hardpoint together so no need to go nexus to download that file as Had it All In One





The Package is done By Me





The HardPoint Is Done By Hexagonal_ Nexul









Original Read Me



====Starforce Productions Windrunner====



Credits:

Design: Atolm

Mesh and textures: Thulls

Hardpoints: Starforce2

Torpedos: Adonis



The windrunner class is a Miranda sized vessel from the 27th century.

It features Advanced Quantum torpedo's and Chronoton torpedoes.

The Chrono-torps will blast huge holes in unshielded sections of vessels, especialy fun against cardassians.

A single hit to an unshielded galor disabled the ship and blew a huge crater in the top section of the ship.

Phaser and shield wise, she's about as strong as P81's sov.

This vessel would go great accompanying the Premonition class which is due out soon.





New Update:

This Updates the faulty phaser cannons now They Should be on the ship instead of floating