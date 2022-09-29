1,236 ONLINE

USS Windrunner Remastered 1.0.2

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here  We Got A New Patch  For The WindRunner  What i did is I Package  The HardPoint that was done By He...

  • 11 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Star Trek: Bridge Commander
  • 1.1MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

Hey Guys Sci Fi Here  We Got A New Patch  For The WindRunner  What i did is I Package  The HardPoint that was done By Hexa  And The Working Ship from Nexus As The one here the original Mod  Author no longer works  so  i Contacted i had no hear from him so must be  a dead account if not he may message me to pull this down.


So Brief Thing i done i put the ship and the hardpoint together so no need to go nexus to download that file as Had it All In One 


The Package is done By Me


The HardPoint Is Done By Hexagonal_ Nexul 



Original Read Me

====Starforce Productions Windrunner====

Credits:
Design: Atolm
Mesh and textures: Thulls
Hardpoints: Starforce2
Torpedos: Adonis

The windrunner class is a Miranda sized vessel from the 27th century.
 It features Advanced Quantum torpedo's and Chronoton torpedoes.
The Chrono-torps will blast huge holes in unshielded sections of vessels, especialy fun against cardassians.
A single hit to an unshielded galor disabled  the ship and blew a huge crater in the top section of the ship.
Phaser and shield  wise, she's about as strong as P81's sov.  
This vessel would go great accompanying the Premonition class which is due out soon.


New Update:

This Updates the faulty phaser cannons now They Should be on the ship instead of floating 

Read More

About This Version (1.0.2)

Version: 1.0.2

Released: 30th September 2022 11:57am

Release Notes:

Screenshots
