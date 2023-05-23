USS Yeager NCC-65674 (KM and Remastered Versions)

Title: Yeager Class USS Yeager Author: Corps BC Engineers (scottpkeene) Website: defiant.homedns.org/~bccorps Game: Bridge Commander Version: 1.0 Contact: [email protected] A.k.a scottpkeene on all forums. -==Introduction==- Well i loved this ship on ds9 although you saw little of it. Basically this is an intrepid with a raider stuck to it at the bottom its cool and very strong as it was constructed just before the dominon war -==Installation and usage==- Extract this rar into a temporary folder. Then Move the use BCMI to extract to your BC installation --==Credits==-- P81 for the intrepid Zorg/morphus For the raider used has hull thanks to dartman2001 for getting the permision and sorry he knows what i mean lol EF2 Ritual Games: for making the original model and design Totally Games: for making a totally cool game!! Activision: for financing another Trek game. The rest of the community especially The rest of the Corps BC Engineers Thanks Guys --==Legal Stuff==-- THIS MATERIAL IS NOT MADE OR SUPPORTED BY ACTIVISION LIMITATION ON DAMAGES. IN NO EVENT WILL ACTIVISION BE LIABLE FOR SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES RESULTING FROM POSSESSION, USE OR MALFUNCTION OF THE PROGRAM OR PROGRAM UTILITIES, INCLUDING DAMAGES TO PROPERTY, LOSS OF GOODWILL, COMPUTER FAILURE OR MALFUNCTION AND, TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, DAMAGES FOR PERSONAL INJURIES, EVEN IF ACTIVISION HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES Updated 2023-05-23 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 6" (TNG Torpedoes) BC RE v1.2 - updated the phaser SFX to "Sovereign Phaser" for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" - NanoFX Blinkers removed for Remastered for compatibility with RE v1.2 No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

