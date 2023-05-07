USS Yorktown NCC-1717 (Belknap Class) (KM and Remastered Versions)

The USS Yorktown NCC-1717 was a Belknap Class cruiser in service in the late 23rd and early 24th Century in the Federation fleet. The Belknap class served much the same roles as the larger Constitution Refit ships, though the Belknap were more frequently used for defense compared to the Constitution Refits and emerging Excelsior class.
This release has updated script for the Torpedoes for the Remastered version, to ensure compatibility (v1.2). Both the KM and Remastered version have plug-ins to load the ship into your ship lists, under TMP Ships.
Version: 1.0.2
Released: 7th May 2023 6:36pm
====Starforce Productions Belknap FCA==== Credits: Model and texture: P81 Kitbash- Atrahasis Texture enhancements: GAFY? Conversion to BC/hp's: Starforce2 Armament: Same as a standard Constitution, except it has 2 single turrets ventrally on the engennering hull instead of 2 dual turret emitters, and no aft torpedo. 2 saucer textures come in 1024x1024. 512x512 for those are in the 512 folder. Low res for all are in the 256x256 folder. Updated 2023-05-07 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4" (TMP Torpedoes) for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "TMP Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
