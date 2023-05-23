USS Zandura NCC-79112 (KM and Remastered Versions)

====Starforce Productions Zandura==== Credits: Model and texture: MarianoDT [email protected] Conversion and HP: Starforce2 Microquantum by unimatrix one (I think) Permission must be obtained for any alterations to the model or texture. What is it? This is an experimental slipstream craft for trans-galactic exploration, replacing the Intrepid class. Emphisis was placed on propulsion and defense, hence 4 standard warp nacelles and 4 impulse engines. While slightly larger than the intrepid, she is just as manuverable and has heavier shields, stronger hull, and phaser equil to that of a Galaxy class. In addition , she is outfitted exclusivley with quantum torpedoes. Armament: 8 Phaser strips 2x 3 shot quantum tubes fore, 2x 2 shot quantums aft. fore and aft tractor This vessel installs with 1024X1024 size textures. (there are 2 of them). In the low res folder you will find 512 and 256 sized versions. Also, the modeller may continue to update this ship as his texturing skills improve. Providied there are no complete remaps of the ship where I need to reconvert and start over I will continue to update the textures and hardpoint if more phasers are added and release them as they are made available. Updated 2023-05-23 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Quantum 2" for BC RE v1.2 - updated the phaser SFX to "Galaxy Phaser" for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Federation Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

