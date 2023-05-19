VaJaq Klingon Cruiser

The Klingon VaJaq Cruiser was in service throughout the entire 24th Century in the Klingon Fleet.
This mod has been updated with a plug-in to load the ship into your ship list under "Klingon Ships." The Remastered version has been updated to use "Photon 4a" and "Disruptor 3" assets and "Klingon Phaser" sfx for compatibility with Remastered v1.2.
Version: 1.0.2
Released: 19th May 2023 5:25pm
====Starforce Productions VaJaq Heavycruiser==== Credits: Kitbash: Kane Mesh and textures: P81 Conversion and hp: Starforce2 Weapons: Modified from the Kvort Updated 2023-05-19 by MSR1701 wtih the following changes: - script for Torpedoes updated to use "Photon 4a" (Klingon Torpedoes), Disruptor 3 for BC RE v1.2 - the phaser sfx script has been updated to use "Klingon Phaser" sfx for BC RE v1.2 - Ship Plugin added to load the ship under "Klingon Ships" No other changes were effected to the model, textures and scripts on this update. This program is not made or supported by Activision. You may distribute this program freely as long as the original archive is distributed and no part of it, including this document, is modified or missing. Star Trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and related properties are Registered Trademarks of Paramount Pictures registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!