VaJaq Klingon Cruiser

The Klingon VaJaq Cruiser was in service throughout the entire 24th Century in the Klingon Fleet.





This mod has been updated with a plug-in to load the ship into your ship list under "Klingon Ships." The Remastered version has been updated to use "Photon 4a" and "Disruptor 3" assets and "Klingon Phaser" sfx for compatibility with Remastered v1.2.